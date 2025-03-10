Councillors have accused developers of “breaking promises” after they asked for permission to scrap a long-planned bridge, saying it is unnecessary.

Buckminster Estates and Norwich Hub have applied to South Kesteven District Council to remove conditions for constructing the Pennine Way Link Road (PWLR), connecting Grantham’s Poplar Farm to Pennine Way over the railway.

The conditions state that the bridge must be built before more than 750 homes can be occupied.

A drone shot of Pennine Way. Photo: Paul Clark

However, the developers believe the road will be redundant once the delayed Grantham Southern Relief Road (GSRR) is completed, claiming it 'radically alters' town traffic patterns.

They argue that alternative solutions now meet residents needs and instead are promoting measures focusing on improving connections to the A1 and sustainable transport to the town centre.

However, the application has sparked strong criticism from Lincolnshire County Councillor for Grantham West and executive portfolio holder for highways Richard Davies (Con) and South Kesteven District Councillor for Grantham Arnoldfield Paul Martin (Con).

Lincolnshire County Councillor for Grantham West and executive portfolio holder for highways Coun Richard Davies (Con) and South Kesteven District Councillor for Grantham Arnoldfield Coun Paul Martin (Con). Image: YouTube

They argue that losing the bridge will isolate Poplar Farm residents because they are not connected with Pennine Way.

They claim the developers have repeatedly failed to deliver on promises, including new shops, doctors’ surgeries, and improved recreational facilities.

Coun Martin said: “Every single thing we’ve asked for from the developers, they’ve pretty much failed to deliver.

“They have almost no intention of actually making life easy for residents. It’s almost like a building site wherever you go. I know everyone over there is upset.”

Coun Davies added: “We’ve been let down… I was at school, literally in short trousers, when this was promised.

“We were promised a bridge, shops, and doctors’ surgeries, but got none of it.'"

Councillors have raised concerns about the state of public parks, footpaths, and overall infrastructure, suggesting the developers have consistently let residents down.

Coun Davies has also questioned the accuracy of some submitted documentation.

A public consultation, including a survey and a meeting, is being organised by the councillors to gather residents’ views. Councillors also plan to write to the developers demanding answers.

Norwich Hub and Buckminster have defended their decision to remove the link road from the Poplar Farm development plans.

“When the planning condition requiring the PWLR was first proposed for the development planned back in 2008, the prospective GSRR was not a matter for technical consideration,” they said.

“However, its existence now means there is no need for a PWLR. The GSRR radically alters traffic patterns in the town, meaning a complete reassessment of the highways and traffic flow.”

They said assessments by consultants Systra backed their view.

They added that studies showed there “would be negative impacts, such as rat-running and unnecessary use of the de-trunked A52, which the GSRR is designed to avoid”.

They said Lincolnshire County Council no longer includes the PWLR in its transport strategy.

The developers stated they had received a response from the county council indicating the PWLR was no longer needed due to highway capacity; however, Councillor Davies has disputed how much support the authority has given to the renewed plans.

In lieu of the road, the developers said financial contributions would be made towards the Grantham Southern Relief Road, alongside other mitigation measures such as improved cycle routes, public transport funding, and connections to the neighbouring Rectory Farm development.

On the delivery of promised amenities, they acknowledged a delay in opening the playarea but insisted they were not in breach of their obligations.

They pointed out that Poplar Farm School, which opened in 2018, was provided ahead of schedule and land reserved for a doctors’ surgery, pending NHS delivery.

A shop is also planned, with a planning application submitted last September.

They said playing fields and changing facilities “are to be delivered by the time 901 dwellings are on site” and that provision would be brought forward in the next phases.

Addressing concerns over infrastructure and maintenance, they admitted to previous issues with public open space upkeep but said conditions had improved since appointing new contractors.

The developers said that the access for the shop would also enable the delivery of a community hall.

They added that the matter was with South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), and their obligation was to make financial contributions and reserve a site for its construction by the end of the development.

They reiterated their engagement with local councillors and willingness to attend public consultations.

“We have outlined the position on our website and engaged with local councillors as representatives of the local community throughout the process and will be pleased to engage in continued constructive dialogue as required,” said the developers.

“We have been in regular contact with ward members — of which Coun Martin is one — and liaised with them, responding to each and every issue.

Regarding residents’ opposition to removing the bridge requirement, the developers said: “The views of the whole community are considered in the context of technical constraints and planning requirements, not least of which is local highways policy.

“It should be borne in mind that building a road bridge that is no longer required, and which diverts funds from other needed projects, should be carefully considered.”

They defended their transport assessment, stating that the GSRR was not part of the original 2008 planning as it wasn’t a confirmed project.

The developers maintain that their revised plans align with the county council’s transport vision, aiming to reduce unnecessary traffic within Poplar Farm while supporting sustainable housing development.

“The change aligns with LCC’s vision for sustainable transport. Our aim is to minimise unnecessary traffic flows through Poplar Farm and the Gonerby Hill cul-de-sac, while delivering new homes in a sustainable location in support of both local and national need.

“Unlocking development at Poplar Farm enables SKDC to meet its housing targets, help it protect its land supply, and protect it from development on unallocated sites in less sustainable locations.”

More details on the public consultation can be seen here: https://www.votedavies.co.uk/buckminster-attempt-to-back-out-of-bridge-commitments/