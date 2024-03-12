A council has commemorated Commonwealth Day.

South Kesteven District councillors gathered at the council chambers yesterday (Monday, March 11) in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, to observe the day.

Deputy mayor of Grantham, Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) said: “I had the privilege of acting on behalf of our mayor who is in Sankt Augustin on a trip with the Twinning Association.

Left to right: Councillor Phil Dilks (Ind, Deeping St James), Councillor Ian Selby (Ind, Grantham St Barrowby), Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s), Councillor Penny Milnes (Ind, Loveden Heath), Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem, Stamford St George’s) and SKDC leader Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind, Markets and West Deeping).

“Commonwealth Day means a lot to Grantham, not only as we recognise the richness of our shared cultural and economic partnership today but also for the loyalty and sacrifices made by Commonwealth nations during World War One and World War Two.

“People from across the Commonwealth fought beside us in both wars.

“In World War One, many trained in Grantham including in the Machine Gun Corps and Royal Flying Corps.

“We have Commonwealth graves in Grantham and Londonthorpe cemetery, including men from New Zealand and Australia.”

Coun Morgan was also joined by SKDC leader Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind, Markets and West Deeping), Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem, Stamford St George’s), Councillor Phil Silks (Ind, Deeping St James), Councillor Penny Milnes (Ind, Loveden Heath) and Councillor Ian Selby (Ind, Grantham St Barrowby).