Councillors have said they are “deeply disappointed” after the number of affordable homes was slashed by half for a 215-property village scheme.

But developer Rectory Land Company said the reason for the cut was because it had to invest millions of pounds into local facilities and new infrastructure around the site in Bottesford.

The developer was given approval for the scheme off Normanton Lane in the village at a meeting of Melton Borough Council’s planning committee last week, after first lodging the proposal with the council in 2020.

The site would be accessed using a disused railway line connecting to Orston Lane and Bowbridge Lane. Photo: Google Streetview

Planning policy means 32 per cent of the proposed homes should be classed as affordable, but the developer later reduced that to 14 per cent after carrying out a viability assessment. Such assessments determine whether developments are financially viable by looking at whether the value generated by a development is more than the cost of developing it.

Councillor Leigh Higgins told the meeting, ahead of the decision to approve the scheme: “I’m deeply disappointed why it’s coming down to 14 per cent, and I think if it’s getting any lower, then you start to say, ‘Well, why would we use this site if it’s not gonna deliver the affordable housing that’s very much needed for society?’.

“There’s many young people that need to get on the housing ladder.”

The site location as shown in the council documents.

Councillor Ian Atherton also said he was “not happy” about the reduction.

But David Pendle from Marrons, speaking on behalf of the developer, said: “This has been a very complex application to progress.

“We’ve taken time to understand the infrastructure that’s required to make the site work. We’ve got a £4.5m bill for the embankment and the new bridge and to divert power lines. The reality of that work meant we needed to do viability testing, which we’ve done.

“We wanted to be able to meet the full request of the Section 106 contribution, which stands at £1.36m. The way to do that was a 14 per cent contribution to affordable housing.”

A Section 106 contribution is money a developer has to pay to help offset the impact of their development on the local community.

A total of 150 complaints were made to the council about the proposed development and the affordable housing reduction.

Residents raised fears over increased flooding, traffic issues, loss of wildlife, the impact on Bottesford’s infrastructure, and the amount of ongoing development in the village.

Councillor Bob Bayman, chairman of Bottesford Parish Council, listed several concerns at the meeting, including flooding on the site, junction safety and housing density.

Coun Bayman claimed the Environment Agency had said flood mapping of the area was “poor”, and added: “We know that surface water there is an issue.”

Council leader Pip Allnatt also had concerns over flooding.

“This is a very serious matter currently, flooding across the borough,” Councillor Allnatt said.

“We can’t rely on old data, old maps and old ideas. We have to grab this one, otherwise it’s going to get worse and not just in Bottesford.”

Mr Pendle told the panel that the developer took flooding “seriously” and had conducted an “appropriately modelled flood risk”.

Councillors voted to approve the application, although an exact count of how many members voted for and against was not announced.