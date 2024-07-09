Councillors have praised £4 million upgrade plans to reduce carbon emissions in a leisure centre.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet were updated on the decarbonisation plans for the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre in a meeting earlier today (Tuesday, July 9).

The project will see solar PV panels installed and a low-carbon heating system installed replacing gas boilers, aiming to reduce the centre’s carbon emissions by over 550 tonnes every year.

Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre.

Coun Rhys Baker (Green, Bourne Austerby) praised the “fantastic investment” and said it shows SKDC’s “ongoing commitment to leisure in our district”.

SKDC leader Ashley Baxter (Ind, Market and West Deeping) said it was “really encouraging” to see the project go ahead.

The project currently costs £4,080,000, including £3,587,500 from grant funding and the remaining £492,500 from SKDC.

In the meeting, SKDC cabinet members unanimously approved to delegate the authority of awarding contracts for the project to the deputy chief executive, in consultation with Coun Baker, cabinet member for environment and waste.