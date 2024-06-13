Plans have been unanimously approved to build more than 240 homes in a village.

Two planning applications were discussed in a South Kesteven District Council planning committee meeting earlier today (Thursday, June 13) for Allison Homes to build 175 new homes on Low Road in Barrowby and Persimmon Homes East Midlands’ plans to build 67 homes on land off Reedings Road.

Both plans were praised by councillors, with Coun Helen Crawford (Con, Bourne West) stating it was a “breath of fresh air” that a planning application was “positive for a change”.

The two developments will be built off land next to Low Road in Barrowby.

She added: “We have more pros than cons which is very refreshing.”

Other councillors, including Coun Sarah Trotter (Con, Lincrest), reiterated Coun Crawford’s views, with Coun Trotter praising that the plans had “lots of things that had been taken into consideration”.

On Allison Homes proposals, Coun Trotter added: “The fact the [Barrowby] parish council seem to be very positive it was a breath of fresh air for me.”

How the Low Road development will be laid out.

The only concern raised was by Coun Patsy Ellis (Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) on the connectivity between Barrowby and Grantham through the proposed access path and having to cross over the A1. Coun Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) backed her concern.

Councillors were reminded by Emma Whittaker, SKDC assistant director of planning, that this would be looked at by Lincolnshire County Council and that they “had to have some faith” in the county council that this would be planned well.

The proposed homes in Low Road would also include a new community hall and the 67 homes in Reedings Road include building a public open space and other infrastructure.

How the plans connected to Reedings' Road will look.

Before today’s decision, several revisions were made to both plans.

For Allison Homes application, these revisions related to design aspects including relocating a play area, additional points for bus stops, edge lanes to connect private driveways and additional trees in the public open space.

For Persimmon Homes applications, the revisions included updating a path with additional access points, adding a play area to the green space and updating the drainage.

