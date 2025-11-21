Councillors have voted to reject a motion to reduce their special responsibility allowance.

Coun Ben Green (Reform UK), who represents the Isaac Newton ward, put forward a motion for a 10% reduction to the Special Responsibility Allowance (SRA) for councillors at South Kesteven District Council.

The SRA is an allowance paid to councillors who hold specific positions with significant additional duties beyond the role of a standard councillor.

Coun Ben Green. Photo South Kesteven District Council

At a full council meeting on Thursday, November 20, councillors voted against the motion.

Coun Green said: “This motion is not about punishing the hardest working people in this chamber.

“It’s about something simpler, older and fairer; asking those with the broadest shoulders to make a modest contribution at a time when our residents are being asked to make far larger ones.

“A ten per cent reduction in special responsibility allowances will not cripple anyone here.

“But it will send a signal - that when families across South Kesteven are tightening their belts, we in public life are willing to tighten ours first. Leadership, after all, begins with example.”

He added that this reduction was the “right” thing to do and would show residents that councillors are willing to “share the pressures they face”.

But Coun Rhys Baker (Independent), who represents the Bourne Austerby ward, criticised the proposal.

He said: “This isn’t tightening a belt, Mr Chairman, it’s fiddling with a ribbon. Are we meant to believe that this is some bold act of solidarity with struggling families?

“This is out of touch. To pretend that this cut would even make the slightest difference to real lives of real families, who have real struggles, with the ever rising price of food is frankly insulting. The proposal saves almost nothing and solves absolutely nothing.”

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Independent), who represents the Grantham St Vincent’s ward, said she also would not be supporting the motion.

She said: “I just like to respond. I probably do about 60 hours a week as a district councillor.

“I’m really pleased that you, Ben, can afford, or think you can afford to give this money up, but there are many councillors in this chamber who are in exactly the same boat as our residents for whom every single penny counts.”