Councillors will decide next week if a convenience store can sell alcohol after concerns were raised by police.

An application for Ramin Off Licence on Wharf Road, Grantham, seeks for the sale of alcohol off premises, between Monday and Sunday, from 7am and 11pm.

It also seeks for the opening hours to be 7am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

The application by Ramyar Sabah Salih will be considered by South Kesteven district councillors at the alcohol, entertainment and late-night refreshment licensing committee next week (July 8).

A previous ‘Max Off Licence’ was revoked by the district council on June 16, 2023, following evidence from Lincolnshire Police that the store had been selling alcohol to underage people and not complying with its licence conditions.

At the time, the licencing committee stated that the applicant had been unable to prove they were an apporopriate person to hold the licence.

The applicant appealed this decision but this was rejected on May 30, 2024.

On December 6, 2024, an application was lodged by Ramyar Sabah Salih but this was refused by the licensing committee.

A consultation took place between May 19 and June 16.

In the consultation, Lincolnshire Police had raised concerns about the management experience and that the applicant was unable to dispute claims the previous licence holder was still involved in the running of the business.

Lincolnshire Police has argued Ramin Off Licence Ltd has failed to put in adequate ‘mitigation’ measures.

The force said the store had no mitigation for increasing its off-licence hours.

It added it didn’t believe the applicant fully understood their responsibilities as a licence holder and raised concerns about the previous licence holder still having a connection with running the premises.

Licensing offers at the district council will now consider this representation against its own policies and licensing guidance.

A report into the off-licence application reads: “The committee should consider whether the application is likely to impact on the promotion of the licensing objectives.

“In reaching the decision the committee should consider, the steps that are appropriate to promote the licensing objectives, the representation (including supporting information) presented by the parties, the guidance issued under S182 of the Licensing Act 2003 and the Council's own statement of licensing policy.”

The licensing committee will also consider how the licence will impact on crime and disorder, public nuisance, protecting children from harm and public safety in relation to this licence. The committee will also discuss how these risks can be reduced.

The report goes on to say: “As a matter of practice, licensing authorities should seek to focus the hearing on the steps considered appropriate to promote the particular licensing objective or objectives that have given rise to the specific representation and avoid straying into undisputed areas. A responsible authority or other person may choose to rely on their written representation.

"They may not add further representations to those disclosed to the applicant prior to the hearing, but they may expand on their existing representation and should be allowed sufficient time to do so, within reasonable and practical time limits.”