The communication between councillors has been criticised just six months after a town council was established.

During a Grantham Town Council meeting on Thursday (October 10), councillors ended up in a 40-minute deliberation over the previous meeting's minutes, resulting in criticism over councillors' communication and the clerk Anita Eckersley leaving the room upset.

Coun Rob Shorrock (Lab, Grantham Springfield) raised the first issue with previous minutes, questioning why the personnel committee had outlined the purpose and structure of each committee, known as terms of reference, when they hadn’t been approved by the full council.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

He said: “Have those terms of reference come back to the full council? Because I believe we haven’t given them delegated powers.

“They have no delegated power at this moment in time.”

Councillor Rob Shorrock

In response, chair Coun Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) said that the committees “effectively” could make the decisions and that “things have to be done otherwise we will never get anything done”.

Arguments over Coun Shorrock’s issue continued, but Coun Harrison reiterated that the council “have to get things in place and things moving”.

Coun Harrison then raised the issue of communication as the clerk “can’t even get councillors to respond to emails” which was causing a “massive problem”.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

Coun Bruce Wells (Ind) later reiterated that there had been a “lot of miscommunication all round” and that councillors were “missing a lot of things”.

He added: “I do as well and I am not disparaging that. I think this is clear communication is a problem.”

Coun Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont) agreed that “mistakes had happened here” and that the council needed to “keep it positive” and move towards a vote of setting up a meeting for the committees over their terms of references.

Coun Harrison said: “If this is going to happen, it is going to have to happen at short notice.

“We have got to move on from this. We are now going into our sixth month and there are things that have to be put in place.

“These committees will have to meet, they will have to liaise, they will have to meet with Anita and they will have to respond to Anita.

“The responses from councillors here quite frankly have been awful. The councillors have to step up.”

Coun Tracey Foreman (Lab) suggested that the council should be meeting on a more regular basis.

“I think one of the most important things for communication is for us to have regular meetings,” said Coun Foreman.

It was agreed an extraordinary meeting would take place on Friday (October 18) for the terms of references for the committees to be finalised and agreed by councillors.

Following the vote, Coun Harrison reminded councillors to “please bear” with the clerk, following a lack of response from councillors.

He added: “Please give her a bit of leeway. I’ve been here and I’ve seen the stress of what these ladies are under.

“Fortunately for you, you haven’t seen it and it is very upsetting for them.”

Clerk Anita, getting upset, told councillors: “It’s difficult. We have only been in this position for five and a half months.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, these things don’t just get agreed. I’m only contracted to work 12 hours a week.”