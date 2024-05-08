Council bosses have criticised plans for a caravan and glamping site near Belvoir Castle over safety concerns.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club has applied to South Kesteven District Council to develop a site for 140 touring caravan and motorhome pitches, 10 glamping pitches, and a glamping village with 15 units in Grantham on Sedgebrook Road.

However, the plans have received over 60 comments, with 59 objections recorded.

One of the Caravan and Motorhome Club's other sites. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

Among those objections are at least five from the surrounding parish councils, along with Melton Borough Council.

The major concerns appear to be the increased traffic using the surrounding roads, including the A52 and A1, as well as the suitability of Sedgebrook Road, noted for being particularly narrow, to such an extent that two cars are unable to pass, and one must pull over onto the verge, among other issues.

Related to this, there are also safety concerns around horse riders, walkers, cyclists, and pedestrians in the area.

There are fears the narrow roads around the site would not be able to handle the increased traffic. | Image: Google Streetmaps

Other issues raised include the noise of the site, particularly if rallies are held on site, the proximity to and impact on other caravan sites in the area, sewage, biodiversity, and the impact on local character.

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team has recommended that the plans be refused.

They note the concerns over highway safety, particularly regarding potential risks posed by visitors not following designated routes.

The plan for the sites' layout. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

They emphasise narrow lanes and sharp bends in the area, which could be hazardous, especially for vehicles towing caravans.

Additionally, the lack of footway connections and substandard crossing points compound safety issues.

Senior development management officer Joseph Walden said: "The highway authority has serious concerns that visitors to the site may not follow this routing plan and may enter the site from the north through choice or following navigation systems.

One of the Caravan and Motorhome Club's other sites. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

"The lanes to the north of the site are narrow, have sharp bends, very few passing places, and are suffering from overrun.

“Should vehicles towing caravans use this route, it would cause potential safety concerns along these narrow lanes, the free-flowing traffic along these lanes, and the safety to road users trying to pass a caravan or vehicles towing caravans getting stuck.”

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at LCC, said: “Personally, I am very concerned about the safety of current road users in our area in light of this application, and the safety of future road users all-round should it go through as it is.”

“What if traffic decides to get to the site from the north? Or if their sat navs send them another way? Roads to the north are narrow and typically country roads with sharp bends and very few passing places.

“If we get cars towing caravans along there then it’s easy to see how we could very quickly get serious issues affecting the safety of those wanting to overtake, or coming across caravans and their vehicles that are stuck en-route.

“On top of that, visitors to the site who want to travel into Grantham are most likely to use the lane to the North, which is already very busy and can’t take a swell in the number of vehicles using it. Anyone opting to walk won’t have a footpath to the North and, to the South the crossing points are not up to current standards.

The lead local flood authority also acknowledges the drainage proposal but highlights concerns about surface water management, given the high water table in the area.

An example of one of the luxury retreat lodges. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

However, they do not foresee an increased flood risk directly attributable to the proposed development.

Leicestershire County Council has also criticised a lack of full information to fully assess the highway impact, though stops short of rejecting it outright.

“The local highway authority does not consider that the application as submitted fully assesses the highway impact of the proposed development, and further information is required as set out in this response,” said the officer’s report.

How some of the luxury pods could look. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

“Without this information, the local highway authority is unable to provide final highway advice on this application.”

While the applicant's provided travel plan suggests designated routes for vehicles, concerns remain about potential routes not covered and suitability of roads, such as those through Redmile.

Additionally, the LHA highlights issues regarding highway safety and the remote/rural location's lack of public transport accessibility.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, Barkestone Plungar Redmile, Denton, and Vale Parishes Group are among the parish councils to raise concerns, all of them noting the narrow access routes and raising safety concerns.

The club believes the site will resolve its increasing demand.

It says its nearest alternative site is 34 miles to the south, and that there is a gap in its network.

“With almost half of our 385,000 household members living within 100 miles of Belvoir, it will be a very popular location and perfectly located for short and long breaks. More than 16% of its membership lives within 50 miles,” said a supporting statement.

Previously, a spokesperson for the club told LincsOnline that UK holiday parks and campsites “play a vital role in supporting economies across the nation”.

The spokesperson added: “Visitors to UK holiday parks and campsites stay 82% longer and spend 12% more than the national tourism average.

“Holiday parks and campsites also have strong ties to the local communities in which they are based, whether that’s through employment, supporting local marketing, or fundraising initiatives.”

Amenities include a reception, accessible toilet block, dog area, and recreation field with a play area. Innovative pitch types aim to provide comfort and convenience, including all-weather and accessible options.

Premium pitches with extra space and privacy features have also been introduced to cater to families seeking a more exclusive experience.

The proposed development incorporates green technologies, such as solar panels and air source heat pumps, to ensure sustainability and minimise environmental impact.

Measures will be taken to enhance accessibility, including dedicated facilities for wheelchair users and staff training.

The site is projected to generate £3.88 million annually in local expenditure.

It would create six full-time and two part-time positions.

The club's commitment to minimal on-site commercialism encourages visitors to support local businesses and amenities.

As part of the plans, the current Dirty Duck public house car park would be closed to make way for 186 new parking spaces.

The site will operate year-round with fully trained resident wardens.

When asked to respond to the objections, a spokesperson for the Caravan and Motorhome Club stated: “The club is liaising directly with the relevant authorities; it would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time.”