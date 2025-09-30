The countdown is under way for the return of a long-running three-day village festival.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair will be held for the 787th time between Friday and Sunday (October 3 to 5).

From a beer festival and dog show to live music, stalls and dance performances, the festival promises plenty of family fun and activities while celebrating the region’s farming history.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair. Picture: Chris Lowndes

The festival will open at midday on Friday with the beer festival at the Fighting Cocks, in Market Place, which will continue at the pub throughout the three days with live bands, real ales and food.

The Dorman’s Fair, which will also be on throughout the three days at The Green, will start from 4pm on Friday.

A sheep sale and farmers’ market will take place in Tanners Lane field on Saturday, with a chance to try face painting from 9.30am and a tug of war from 1.30pm.

There will be plenty of fun for the little ones. Picture: Chris Lowndes

The Great Corby Glen Bake Off – a new addition to this year’s festival – will start at 1 pm, while live music will continue the fun from 6 pm at the Fighting Cocks.

On Sunday, the fair will begin with a morning service at St John’s Church, followed by a performance from the village’s primary school choir at the Market Square from 9.45 am.

From 10am, festival-goers can enjoy a classic car and bike show on The Green, while pooches take centre stage at the dog show in the primary school field, also starting at 10am.

The car and bike show will return to The Green on Sunday. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Morris dancing Picture: Chris Lowndes

The Shaughrauns playing. Picture: Chris Lowndes

There will also be a chance to join in a five-a-side football tournament at the school field.

Market Square will offer plenty of entertainment, including Morris dancing, performances from the dance academy at 10.30am and 1pm as well as live music from Lili Redman at 11.30am and the Shaughrauns at 2pm.

Those wanting to take part in the food challenge – open to both children and adults – can sign up at the sheep fair stall in Market Square on the day.

Picture: Larry Wilkes

The challenge will remain a mystery until 3.30pm.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair dates back to 1238 and is believed to be the oldest event of its kind in the country.