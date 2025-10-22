A new operator is being sought for a Grade II listed country house and former hunting lodge.

Specialist business property adviser Christie and Co is managing the sale of the lease for Manners Arms on the Belvoir Estate in Knipton.

The Vale of Belvoir venue includes a bar, two dining areas, and ten en-suite bedrooms.

Belvoir Estate’s Manners Arms seeks new operator to continue its legacy. Photo: Supplied

The venue also features extensive gardens that have regularly hosted weddings, events and functions.

The building, dating back to the 18th century, was converted into a public house in the late 20th Century.

Following recent renovations, it is ready for an operator to take on a new lease and commence trade immediately.

Grade II listed country house offers bar, dining areas and ten bedrooms. Photo: Supplied

The Duchess of Rutland said: “I am delighted to share the newly restored Manners Arms, a Grade II listed treasure on the Belvoir Estate.

“This 1880s hunting lodge has been lovingly refurbished, preserving its historic charm such as the slate roof, sash windows, and elegant staircases, while introducing a modern bar, dining room, and ten luxurious en suite bedrooms.

“Nestled near Belvoir Castle, it’s poised to be a vibrant hub for locals and visitors.

Extensive gardens host weddings and events, near Belvoir Castle. Photo: Supplied

“We seek a passionate operator to carry forward its legacy as a cornerstone of community and hospitality in the heart of the Vale of Belvoir.”

Christie and Co directors Jonty Green and Matt Hill added: “The Manners Arms is a unique opportunity to acquire a carefully refurbished, elegant and versatile venue, ready for an operator to trade straight away.

“The Vale of Belvoir has a fantastic catchment with a number of terrific hospitality units, and we expect a high level of interest in this property.”

A new free-of-tie lease is available. Full details can be obtained from Christie and Co’s website.