Sedgebrook villagers raise £1,260 for heart charity in memory of Sinead
A community fundraiser has honoured a young woman and raised more than £1,000 for heart charity,
Villagers in Sedgebrook raised £1,260 for the British Heart Foundation in memory of 24-year-old Sinead Howitt, who died from a heart attack last year.
The fundraiser, held at the Boundary Mill Outlet café, in Grantham, featured a country-themed evening including a quiz, costume competition, themed food, line dancing and a large raffle.
Sinead died on July 28, 2024, following a heart attack two weeks earlier.
Her parents, Linda and Scott Howett, attended a cheque presentation to the British Heart Foundation at the cafe on Tuesday (October 14).
Linda said: "I was so moved by the support from everyone in Sedgebrook and Boundary Outlet.
“The country music night and raffle in memory of Sinead raising money for the British Heart Foundation meant so much. It was wonderful to see so many people remember her."
Volunteers from the village helped run the event. Billy McNeish dressed as Clint Eastwood while ‘sheriffs’ Amanda and Jason managed the bar, decorations and music.
Ann McNeish prepared jacket potatoes, chilli, bangers and beans for more than 60 guests, assisted by Sue McGreevy.
Alan and Melissa raised around £700 through door-to-door donations and the raffle.
Wendy Fowler contributed a Dolly Parton cake as the first prize, and Jenny Stuart performed the world premiere of her country tribute song Big City Blues in honour of Sinead.
The evening brought the community together, combining remembrance and charitable giving in a celebration of Sinead’s love of country music.