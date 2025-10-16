A community fundraiser has honoured a young woman and raised more than £1,000 for heart charity,

Villagers in Sedgebrook raised £1,260 for the British Heart Foundation in memory of 24-year-old Sinead Howitt, who died from a heart attack last year.

The fundraiser, held at the Boundary Mill Outlet café, in Grantham, featured a country-themed evening including a quiz, costume competition, themed food, line dancing and a large raffle.

Parents Linda and Scott Howitt helped present the funds to the British Heart Foundation on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Sinead died on July 28, 2024, following a heart attack two weeks earlier.

Her parents, Linda and Scott Howett, attended a cheque presentation to the British Heart Foundation at the cafe on Tuesday (October 14).

Linda said: "I was so moved by the support from everyone in Sedgebrook and Boundary Outlet.

The event raised money in honour of Sinead Howitt, who died following a heart attack last year. Photo: Supplied

“The country music night and raffle in memory of Sinead raising money for the British Heart Foundation meant so much. It was wonderful to see so many people remember her."

Volunteers from the village helped run the event. Billy McNeish dressed as Clint Eastwood while ‘sheriffs’ Amanda and Jason managed the bar, decorations and music.

Ann McNeish prepared jacket potatoes, chilli, bangers and beans for more than 60 guests, assisted by Sue McGreevy.

Guests had fun with a quiz, costume competition, themed food, line dancing and a large raffle. Photo: Supplied

Alan and Melissa raised around £700 through door-to-door donations and the raffle.

Wendy Fowler contributed a Dolly Parton cake as the first prize, and Jenny Stuart performed the world premiere of her country tribute song Big City Blues in honour of Sinead.

Sherriffs Amanda and Jason managed the bar for the night. Photo: Supplied

Billy McNeish channels Clint Eastwood. Photo: Supplied

A Dolly Parton-themed cake was first prize in the raffle. Photo: Supplied

The evening brought the community together, combining remembrance and charitable giving in a celebration of Sinead’s love of country music.