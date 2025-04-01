Colleges across the county are set to receive nearly £40 million from the Government for building repairs.

The Government announced today (Tuesday, April 1) that further education colleges in the East Midlands will receive £37 million out of a national pot of £302 million.

Lincolnshire colleges receiving this funding include: Grantham College, Boston College, Lincoln College and the Inspire Education Group, which runs Stamford College and Peterborough College.

Grantham College.

Grantham College will receive £340,183 and Boston College will receive £903,236, while Lincoln College will get £1.74 million and the Inspire Education Group will receive £2.39 million.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “Further education colleges are at the heart of our mission to grow the economy and train the next generation of skilled workers under our Plan for Change.

Stamford College

“But the college estate we inherited is simply not fit for purpose. Today’s funding addresses these issues, allowing colleges to focus on what they do best; breaking down barriers to opportunity and inspiring the workforce of the future.”

Boston College. Photo: Google Maps

Lincoln College. Photo: Google Maps

With the funding, colleges will be able to attract new learners to their institutions by improving the facilities.