A town councillor’s call for action on damaged and hazardous pavements has prompted a high-level site visit by county council leaders.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Coun Sean Matthews (Reform UK) and deputy leader Coun Rob Gibson (Reform UK) joined Harrowby ward town councillor Bruce Wells for a walkabout on Thursday, July 18, to examine the state of footpaths in Grantham.

They were joined by local county councillor Coun Cain Parkinson (Reform UK) and a senior highways officer.

Coun Bruce Wells, seated, talks to county council leader Coun Sean Matthews, deputy leader Coun Rob Gibson and county councillor Coun Cain Parkinson about footpath issues in Grantham. Photo: LCC

Bruce, who uses a mobility scooter after giving up driving due to health issues, requested the meeting to highlight hazards for disabled and visually impaired people.

“I was surprised to see the leader come on our walkabout, but I was glad that he was able to see first-hand what the issues are,” said Bruce.

“I talked with him about the amount of money that is needed to fix the pavements just in my area of a small part of Harrowby ward in Grantham.”

Coun Sean Matthews and Bruce Wells navigate around an overgrown hedge. Photo: LCC

The visit follows campaigning by Bruce, who earlier this year raised safety concerns about poorly repaired pavements, overgrown vegetation, and blocked or crumbling drop kerbs.

He said poor conditions make crossing difficult and threaten vulnerable residents’ independence.

“For a disabled person or someone with vision impairment, crossing the road is already difficult,” Coun Wells previously told LincsOnline in May.

Coun Bruce Wells explains some of the issues residents face. Photo: LCC

“A blocked or poorly maintained drop kerb – or a car parked across it – is a major hazard.

“If I didn’t have access to my scooter, that would be my independence gone.”

During the latest visit, councillors listened to Bruce’s concerns and saw examples of broken surfaces, lifted paving and overgrown paths

Coun Cain Parkinson notes down some of the concerns raised. Photo: LCC

Coun Matthews said: “Bruce asked for a meeting with LCC and I felt it was important that we attend in person, with expert officer input alongside, so that we can properly understand the issues.

“Coun Wells did a great job in showing us what his concerns were, what the issues for people with mobility issues are in this part of Grantham, and what he felt needed doing in his patch.”

Deputy leader Coun Rob Gibson added: “Bruce was very good at highlighting the problems for people with mobility and sight issues.

Coun Bruce Wells. Photo: LCC

“As a local resident, he has the localised knowledge of what’s needed at ground level to make life better for this part of Harrowby ward.”

Coun Parkinson said the meeting was “just the start” of improving the area, and pledged to continue working with Bruce to make a difference.