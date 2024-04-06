Two restaurants face others from across the country for a national award.

Under the English Restaurant Awards, the Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant in Grantham has been nominated for Seafood Restaurant of the Year and The Blonde Beet in Stamford is up for Vegan Restaurant of the Year.

Both establishments face nine other restaurants from across the country in each category.

Owner Flavio Serra.

Since launching in May 2021, Tinel has gone from strength to strength with other award wins, and the latest nomination is a “testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and service”, said owner Flavio Serra.

He added: “We're thrilled to represent Grantham on a national scale as one of the leading seafood establishments in Lincolnshire.

“This recognition wouldn't be possible without the dedication of my staff and the unwavering support of our loyal customers.”

For Jo Kemp, owner of The Blonde Beet, the nomination showcases how far the restaurant has come since Jo took the leap in 2021 to move from takeaways to her current premises in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.

The Blonde Beet

She said: “It was surprising, but it’s really positive and exciting and is a testament to our hard work.”

To win, Flavio said it would be the “ultimate validation of our culinary journey”, from bringing the “rich flavours” of his hometown Olhao in Portugal to the people of Grantham.

Staff outside the Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant with their Good Food Award in 2023.

He added: “Beyond the accolade itself, it would fuel our motivation to continue pushing culinary boundaries and delighting our customers with exceptional seafood creations.”

For Jo, she said it would be “really amazing” for the restaurant.

The Blonde Beet receives the Environmental Champion award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

She added: “It would feel pretty good. We have been nominated for things locally before but not nationally.

“It would be really positive for the community.”

Votes are open now for the awards at https://uk.surveymonkey.com/r/The3rdEnglishRestaurantAwards2024.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Manchester.