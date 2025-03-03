The legend of a ‘lost city’ in our county has been explored in a new book.

Peter Clawson, a former Grantham Journal reporter, has published his second book titled The Lost City of Wyville, after Smash and Grab, which was published in October.

The story explores the myths and legends of Wyville, a small hamlet believed to have been near Great Ponton.

Author Peter Clawson

Peter follows the footsteps of French author, artist and politician Victor Hugo, who went in search of answers of the history of Wyville at the turn of the 20th Century.

Peter writes about his own journey to discover the ‘lost city’ of Wyville, which was believed to have a cathedral, ghosts, prehistoric battles, ancient trackways and earthworks.

Pete said: “I learned all about it by writing about it when I was at the Journal.

“Someone said to me one day that there was a lost city near Grantham.

The Lost City of Wyville

“I learned about Victor Hugo who went looking for it. I followed it up and did some work at Grantham Library at the time.

“So, I then decided to write a book about it, but that was 40 years ago. It took a long time.”

Peter says there has been evidence uncovered that points to Wyville previously being a city.

He said: “I believe there was definitely something there. When I was at the Journal, I used to go there a lot and also take people on walks to it.

“Some evidence for it being a city is there were two ordnance survey maps. I can’t remember an exact date but where Wyville is, it states ‘city’ in brackets.

“There has also been evidence such as artefacts that shows there were different settlements, which mean it could have been a city.”

Peter also claims in a field opposite the hamlet’s current church - St Catherine’s Church - mosaic floors have been discovered which he said “could have been the remains of a cathedral”.

He also says there are two paths - one running from The Drift in Grantham and Sewstern Lane - that lead to the ‘city’.

He added: “I use a lot of these facts in the book, but it is all based on legend.”

Compared to Peter’s first book, he says this is “more substantial”.

He added: “This book is more serious. It is a horror.

“I love horror stories of any kind, so I just decided to write one.”

Peter sees his book as an opportunity for people to learn not only about local history, but a local myth.

He said: “I think with a lot of local history, and this is not against anyone, it’s not history, it is what people remember.

“Because of my work at the Journal, I know about it [Wyville] more than anyone.

“I just think with it being local, it’s nice local history for people to find out about.”

The book is available to buy on Amazon.