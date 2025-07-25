A county school was namechecked in a Sex and The City spin-off show.

The ninth episode of the third series of HBO series And Just Like That… aired today (Friday, July 25) in the UK, and featured a reference to the Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School.

Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, during S3 E09 of And Just Like That... Photo: Warner Bros Discovery

The show is a revival of popular America comedy series Sex and The City and follows the characters of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda as they continue to navigate life and relationships.

In the most recent episode, Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, is chatting to British neighbour Duncan Reeves, played by Jonathan Cake, about revisions to his upcoming book.

“Chapter four, you know where she’s attending the Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, it’s almost as if she’s not a little girl,” says Carrie to Duncan. “Well, she has a sense of her destiny in the way that you tell it that I don’t think any 10 year old would have.”

Duncan and Carrie, played by Jonathan Cake and Sarah Jessica Parker, during S3 E09 of And Just Like That... discussing Duncan's book. Photo: Warner Bros Discovery

Sex and The City ran for six seasons, launching in 1998, and garnering millions of viewers worldwide. Two films followed. And Just Like That… launched in 2021.