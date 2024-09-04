Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Great Ponton couple raises £480 for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 04 September 2024

A couple have raised £480 for charity after foregoing presents and hosting a birthday bash to raise money.

Gordon and Jean Taylor of Great Ponton celebrated their milestone birthdays with an event for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, which had helped a friend.

The couple, turning 80 and 81, hosted the party at North Witham Village Hall on August 24, inviting the community to support a cause close to their hearts.

Gordon and Jean Taylor raised £480 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance from their birthday bash. Photo: Maddy Baillie
Gordon and Jean Taylor raised £480 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance from their birthday bash. Photo: Maddy Baillie

The celebration featured a raffle, donations, and entertainment, generously provided by local supporters.

Notable contributions included the buffet from Kirsty and Carly McCane and entertainment organised by Dean Taylor.

Donations also came from Steve Connor, a friend who was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre after a motorcycle accident — inspiring the couple’s actions — and Neil MacCorqudale.

Mr Taylor expressed heartfelt gratitude and said: “Thanks to all who entered the raffle and donated.”

Charity Grantham Lincs Surrounding Area Quirky Stamford Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE