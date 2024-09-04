A couple have raised £480 for charity after foregoing presents and hosting a birthday bash to raise money.

Gordon and Jean Taylor of Great Ponton celebrated their milestone birthdays with an event for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, which had helped a friend.

The couple, turning 80 and 81, hosted the party at North Witham Village Hall on August 24, inviting the community to support a cause close to their hearts.

Gordon and Jean Taylor raised £480 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance from their birthday bash. Photo: Maddy Baillie

The celebration featured a raffle, donations, and entertainment, generously provided by local supporters.

Notable contributions included the buffet from Kirsty and Carly McCane and entertainment organised by Dean Taylor.

Donations also came from Steve Connor, a friend who was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre after a motorcycle accident — inspiring the couple’s actions — and Neil MacCorqudale.

Mr Taylor expressed heartfelt gratitude and said: “Thanks to all who entered the raffle and donated.”