A couple well-known in the community are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Gilbert Ward, 84, and Susan Ward, 81, who live in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, are celebrating 60 years of marriage today (Thursday, August 29) after marrying at St James Church in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir in 1964.

Susan was born in Grantham and Gilbert was born in Croxton Kerrial.

Susan (left) and Gilbert Ward (right) on their wedding day in 1964.

The pair first met at the Chequers Inn, in Woolsthorpe-By-Belvoir, where Gilbert used to sing in a local group called the Couziners.

During the first years of their marriage, Gilbert worked on the Ironstone until he trained as a financial advisor and worked for Abbey Life until he retired.

He later worked as a fishing bailiff at Belvoir Lakes, which was a job he loved very much as he would regularly walk his dog Chaz there.

Susan started work as a hairdresser in a salon called Griffins, which was based in Grantham High Street, before becoming a housewife and mother. She also worked for a number of years at Belvoir Castle.

Gilbert was formerly chairman of Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir Parish Council and both were very much involved with village life, whether it was championing local causes or raising money for charities.

The pair had three children, Adele, Gary and Richard and grew to love travel whilst visiting their children when they lived abroad.

They enjoyed some amazing holidays including the Caribbean, Africa, USA and the Far East.

One of their most memorable was a Kenyan safari seeing the "amazing wildlife".

Susan enjoys days out with her family, along with gardening. She is an avid reader and has been all her life. She often states “the thicker the book, the better!”

Gilbert enjoys gardening, wildlife and singing. He was a founding member of the Belvoir Wassailers and until recently sang with the group.

However, due to declining health in the last 18 months, he had to stop.

Both take enormous pride in their two grandchildren Charlotte and Harvey and enjoy spending as much time as possible with them.

To celebrate their anniversary they will be having a small gathering at home.