A couple who started courting when they were just 14 have celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Gordon and Lillian Hewett, who both live at Richard House Care Home in Grantham, celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on March 21.

Richard House lifestyle manager Anita Asken congratulated the couple, both aged 92, and said: “They are a lovely couple who help each other out in everyday life.”

Gordon and Lillian are said to 'help each other out in everyday life'.

The pair grew up on the same estate in South London and started courting at 14 years old.

They then married on March 21, 1953, both aged 21.

Gordon and Lillian on their wedding day in 1953.

Gordon first worked as a tea boy at Lugtons - an electrical wholesale distributor in London - while Lillian worked as a seamstress.

Gordon was then called up for his National Service in the RAF.

Gordon served in the RAF as part of his national service.

After he finished serving, he went back to Lugtons and worked his way up to managing director.

To bring in extra money, Lillian did some office work from home, as well as looking after the couple’s four children.

While in London, Gordon was a keen sports person and played as a goalkeeper for a local football team.

“He also played lots of other sports, in particular handball, where he had many friends,” added Anita.

Lillian Hewett.

Lillian was very “family focussed” and quite shy, so she was “content with family as opposed to being hugely social,” said Anita.

She was also a keen knitter and enjoyed sewing for her family.

For a short period, the couple renovated a farm house into a bed and breakfast before moving onto other ventures.

The pair first met at 14 years old living on the same south London estate.

This included Gordon working for Bonsoir, helping to launch the first Lacoste distribution centre in the UK.

Their final house move was from South London to Woodhall Spa, where they “enjoyed each other’s company and that of their family,” added Anita.

Lillian (left) and Gordon (right) on holiday in 2006.

They then moved to Richard House Care Home in January of this year.

Gordon and Lillian have 11 grandchildren, aged between 19 and 42, and are soon to have 11 great-grandchildren.