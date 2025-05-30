An uplifting story of courage, friendship and cake will return to a town stage as Calendar Girls makes a comeback.

Grantham Dramatic Society is reviving Tim Firth’s popular stage adaptation of the real-life tale that inspired a film and musical.

The play follows six members of the Knapeley Women’s Institute who posed nude for a fundraising calendar after one of them suffered a personal tragedy.

The Grantham cast prepares to bare all in true story of friendship and loss. Photo: Supplied

The proceeds supported Leukaemia Research and sparked a nationwide sensation.

Performances take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham from Wednesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 7, at 7.30pm, with a new Saturday matinee at 2pm.

The script balances comedy with emotional depth, celebrating everyday heroism while exploring the cost of fame on friendships and loyalty.

Calendar Girls returns with laughs, emotion and a fundraising spirit. Photo: Supplied

Directors Mark Brown and Sophie Reed said the cast had fully embraced the show’s unique challenges.

“Everyone involved can’t wait to bring the story to life for audiences,” they said in a statement.

Staging the play requires care to maintain both modesty and an air of mystery, as it includes partial nudity – “but only what you might see in a WI calendar,” organisers said.

Tickets are £14 (£12 concessions or for groups of six or more) and can be booked online or via the Guildhall box office.