A new court date has been set for a man accused of a series of crimes involving a child and animals.

Harlaxton resident James Snelling, 53, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 19) facing four charges alleged to have taken place in Bourne.

Lincoln Crown Court. Photo: Iliffe Media

He has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual contact with a child, attempting to incite a girl aged 13-15 in sexual activity with penetration, attempting to incite a girl aged 13-15 in sexual activity with no penetration and possessing extreme pornographic images of a person having sex with a dog.

Snelling, of West End, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for his next hearing on December 17.

He was released on conditional bail, that he must have no unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 18 and he must not to sleep at an address in Bourne where the incidents are alleged to have taken place.

No pleas were entered at the hearing.