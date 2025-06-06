A woman who denies deliberately providing false information during the investigation into the murder of Tony McDermott appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday).

Julie Kavanagh, 53, is to stand trial in September, charged with doing acts intended to pervert the course of public justice between October 20 2023 and January 31 2024.

Kavanagh, of Avenue Road, Grantham, spoke only to confirm her name during the hearing.

Lincoln Crown Court

Judge James House KC adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on September 1.

The trial is expected to last four days.

Father-of-six Tony McDermott, 38, of Grantham, was stabbed 51 times by Nicholas Ward in October 2023.

Tony McDermott was murdered by Nicholas Ward (inset).

Ward, who had been friends with McDermott, was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 20 years in May last year.

Jurors heard Ward “tortured” McDermott after falsely accusing him of stealing his computer.