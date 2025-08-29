The trial of a man charged after children became unwell at a holiday camp has been adjourned to gather more evidence and allow for potential further charges.

Jon Ruben, 76, of Landmere Lane, Ruddington, near Nottingham, appeared at Leicester Crown Court this morning (Friday, August 29), charged with child cruelty offences relating to three boys at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, last month.

He spoke only to confirm his name and understanding of the charges.

The summer camp in Canal Lane Stathern, near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

The court heard that an application had been made to formally adjourn the plea and preparation hearing while further information was uploaded and additional charges may follow. Details of the potential charges were not disclosed.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC granted the adjournment and rescheduled the hearing for November 14, with a provisional trial date set for January 27, 2026.

He said: “It's obvious to me already that an enormous amount of hard work has gone into this case, but equally, it is clear that there is still a lot more to be done.”

Ruben was remanded in custody.

He was charged following a report received on Sunday, July 27, that children at a summer camp held at Stathern Lodge had become unwell.

Emergency services attended, taking eight boys aged eight to 11 and one adult to hospital. All have since been discharged.

Ruben was arrested in a nearby pub car park before appearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. He did not indicate how he intended to plead.

A previous hearing was told that the charges relate to sweets allegedly laced with sedatives.

Leicestershire Police have previously said the owners of Stathern Lodge are not connected to the incident. They urged the public not to speculate and confirmed that full safeguarding measures continue for all affected.

Anyone affected by this investigation, or who wishes to contact the force regarding the incident, can use the public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25I63-PO1

The force has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its handling of the incident.

The force first reported the incident as Monday, July 28, but later corrected it to Sunday, July 27.