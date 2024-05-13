A Grantham shop has been shut down for three months after a court order last week.

Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court considered a closure order issued to Europe Foods, on Wharf Road, in Grantham, on Friday, May 10.

It found that anti-social behaviour on the premises was associated with significant and persistent disorder or serious nuisance to the public.

The shop has been closed for three months. Photo: RSM Photography

The order will remain in place until August 9, and forbids anyone from remaining on or entering the premises at any time except utility, postal or emergency services.

Those who violate the order can face fines, imprisonment, or both.

In March, Europe was one of five stores across Grantham to be raided as part of a police operation where officers discovered large numbers of illegal vapes and cigarettes - Europe Foods was found with vapes.

Goods were found hidden in storage rooms behind false panels within the shelves.

Some of the disposable vapes discovered offered 9,000 to 15,000 puffs per vape, when the legal limit is 600 puffs per vape.

At the time, two men, aged 33 and 38, were arrested for weapon offences at Bierdronka, where a handheld taser and suspected incapacitant spray were found.

The closure order has been posted on Europe Foods. Photo: RSM Photography

Authorities released them on bail.

Other shops raided at the same time included Grab and Go in London Road and Jazz Mini Market in Westgate.

At the time, Sergeant Lee Mayfield, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our primary goal is to keep our community safe from harm, and illicit cigarettes, vapes and tobacco pose a serious risk to health as well as fuel funding for other related criminal activity.

"The sale of goods like this also has an economic impact by causing a shift away from footfall and purchases for authentic retailers.

“Most importantly, this is an issue which the public have told us they care about, and it’s right that they looked to their local Neighbourhood Policing Team to take action.”