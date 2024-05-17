A court has ordered for an XL Bully dog to be destroyed.

Alice Noquet, of Tamar Court, Grantham, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, May 16) on the charge of possessing or having custody of a fighting dog, namely a XL Bully.

Noquet, 37, pleaded guilty to the charge, based on an incident on February 9.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

She was discharged conditionally and the court ordered for the dog to be destroyed.