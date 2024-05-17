Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham woman appears at Lincoln Magistrates Court on dangerous dog charge

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:06, 17 May 2024

A court has ordered for an XL Bully dog to be destroyed.

Alice Noquet, of Tamar Court, Grantham, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, May 16) on the charge of possessing or having custody of a fighting dog, namely a XL Bully.

Noquet, 37, pleaded guilty to the charge, based on an incident on February 9.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court
Lincoln Magistrates' Court

She was discharged conditionally and the court ordered for the dog to be destroyed.

Animals Crime Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE