A craft centre has changed its opening times due to a staff shortage.

Elizabeth Hunt, a resident silver jewellery maker at the Fulbeck Craft Centre, situated on the A607, has announced the centre and The Crafty Cafe have changed their opening times.

The management wishes to maintain the quality experience for its customers, so they have decided to close twice a week, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fulbeck Craft Centre

The new opening times started yesterday (Monday, July 8) and from Monday to Friday it will open from 10am until 4pm, Saturday from 9am until 4pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

The Saturday and Sunday breakfast will be starting one hour earlier, from 9am until noon, giving visitors a longer time to enjoy the experience.

Elizabeth Hunt said: “We look forward to seeing you whenever you join us, and thank everyone for their ongoing support.”

Fulbeck Craft Centre hosts monthly artisan markets and has a range of skilled makers on site.

This Saturday (July 13), the craft centre welcomes back the Artisan Market, with 60 artisans and producers displaying and selling their crafts from 10am until 3pm.