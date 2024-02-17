A canal society has announced its upcoming events.

The Grantham Canal Society’s cruising season will begin on Sunday, March 10, to celebrate Mother’s Day.

On offer are thirty-minute trips, which cost £25 for up to 10 passengers, and all money raised will go towards the canal’s restoration and maintenance.

The Spring Craft Fair will take place on Sunday, April 21.

There will be a wide variety of local crafters with their stalls, alongside fundraising stalls for the society.

The event will take place at the Grantham Canal Society Depot, Duck Lane, Woolsthorpe by Belvoir.

