Alive Church Grantham hosts free Christmas craft fair
Craft stalls, cakes and tombola will feature at a church Christmas fair.
Grantham residents are invited to kick off the festive season at the Alive Church Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 22.
The event, which runs from 11am-2pm at Alive Church on Castlegate Road, will feature an assortment of craft stalls offering unique handmade items for shoppers looking for seasonal gifts.
Visitors can also enjoy refreshments, including a selection of homemade cakes, and take part in a tombola.
Children are welcome to attend, making the fair a family-friendly occasion to browse, shop and enjoy festive treats.
Entry to the event is free to attend.
For more information visit www.alivechurch.org.uk.