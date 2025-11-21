Craft stalls, cakes and tombola will feature at a church Christmas fair.

Grantham residents are invited to kick off the festive season at the Alive Church Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 22.

The event, which runs from 11am-2pm at Alive Church on Castlegate Road, will feature an assortment of craft stalls offering unique handmade items for shoppers looking for seasonal gifts.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments, including a selection of homemade cakes, and take part in a tombola.

Children are welcome to attend, making the fair a family-friendly occasion to browse, shop and enjoy festive treats.

Entry to the event is free to attend.

For more information visit www.alivechurch.org.uk.