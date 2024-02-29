Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham Grafters heading to Grantham Market for first time

By Katie Green
Published: 13:00, 29 February 2024

A crafting group is heading to a town market for the first time.

Grantham Grafters will be setting up at Grantham Market on Saturday (March 2) and the group hopes this will become a continuous occasion.

The stall will showcase “talented high quality crafting”, created by local crafters.

Grantham Market.
Grantham Market.

Libby Perry, of Grantham Crafters, said: “We as local crafters are pleased to support a campaign by local independent councillors to revive Grantham Market.

“Hopefully this will become a regular event, with lots more crafters joining us.

Gingerbread men created by Libby Perry.
“We hope people will take a walk through the market and support local traders.”

