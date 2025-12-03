A village Christmas fair will return with handmade crafts, festive music and a raffle.

Boothby Pagnell, near Grantham, will host its second Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, December 6, running from 10am to 12.30pm at the Village Hall.

The event aims to raise funds for Boothby Neighbours, a voluntary group that supports inclusion and independence for residents of the village.

Boothby Pagnell Christmas Craft Fair returns December 6. Picture: iStock

Visitors can browse a range of stalls offering hand-made pottery, metal art, floristry, woodcrafts and items from the Boothby Neighbours craft stall.

A cake stall will also be available, alongside home-made mince pies and refreshments.

The fair will include a grand raffle, with a top prize of £100, and festive live music performed by the ladies singing group InVoice.

Wendy Fraser, a member of Boothby Neighbours, said the event was part of the group’s efforts to strengthen community connections.

Entry is free, with all profits supporting Boothby Neighbours’ work to reduce isolation and assist those needing help with daily living.