A crash on the A52 is causing lengthy delays for motorists this evening.

A collision has been reported on the A52 eastbound just before the A46 Saxondale roundabout.

One of the two lanes is closed and there are long delays – estimated to be up to 30 minutes long – for drivers as a result.

Motorists are experiencing delays on the A52 this evening. Picture: Stock image

There is further congestion reported on the A52 between the Bingham bypass and Granby Lane this evening, where average speeds are reported to be just 15 mph.