Crash reported on the A52 in Nottinghamshire
Published: 19:31, 12 December 2023
| Updated: 19:33, 12 December 2023
A crash on the A52 is causing lengthy delays for motorists this evening.
A collision has been reported on the A52 eastbound just before the A46 Saxondale roundabout.
One of the two lanes is closed and there are long delays – estimated to be up to 30 minutes long – for drivers as a result.
There is further congestion reported on the A52 between the Bingham bypass and Granby Lane this evening, where average speeds are reported to be just 15 mph.