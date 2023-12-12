Home   Grantham   News   Article

Crash reported on the A52 in Nottinghamshire

By Rob Currell
r.currell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 19:31, 12 December 2023
 | Updated: 19:33, 12 December 2023

A crash on the A52 is causing lengthy delays for motorists this evening.

A collision has been reported on the A52 eastbound just before the A46 Saxondale roundabout.

One of the two lanes is closed and there are long delays – estimated to be up to 30 minutes long – for drivers as a result.

Motorists are experiencing delays on the A52 this evening. Picture: Stock image
There is further congestion reported on the A52 between the Bingham bypass and Granby Lane this evening, where average speeds are reported to be just 15 mph.

