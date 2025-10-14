Drivers warned of long delays after crash on A1 northbound near Great Ponton
A crash involving a van and a car on the A1 northbound has caused severe delays this afternoon.
The incident, between Stoke Roshford and Great Ponton, was first reported to Lincolnshire Police at 12.23pm and has prompted lane closures between the junctions with the A151 and the A607.
National Highways reported that lane one remains closed while lane two continues to run, with normal traffic hoped currently to resume between 2.30pm and 2.45pm today - though times are subject to change.
Police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible, warning of congestion affecting journeys for several miles.
Witnesses described the ongoing scene at around 1.28pm, confirming a car and van were involved.
Recovery and clearance work is underway to restore full traffic flow, with delays currently estimated at 30 minutes.