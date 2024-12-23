A crash has closed lanes of the A1 and is causing delays for drivers.

The accident, which happened at about 2pm today (Monday, December 23) is reported to be northbound at Great Ponton alongside Heath Lane, the Boothby Pagnell turn off.

Queues stretch back to Easton and Stoke Rochford and traffic is also at a standstill east-west on Heath Lane and Dallygate, Great Ponton.

The A1 approaching Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

More on this as details become clearer.