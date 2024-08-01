No injuries were reported as a result of a crash on the A1 southbound last night (Wednesday), police have confirmed.

The incident at Harlaxton involved a Ford Transit and an Iveco Daily and saw one lane closed while emergency services responded.

It was reported at 4.20pm.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash on the A1 at Harlaxton. Photo: RSM Photography

Police said no injuries were reported.

However, there was heavy congestion in the area while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with information that might be helpful for the police investigation should call 101, quoting incident number 339 of July 24.

Traffic was built up along the A1 following the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

