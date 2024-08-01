Home   Grantham   News   Article

No injuries reported after A1 crash near Harlaxton

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 09:15, 01 August 2024

No injuries were reported as a result of a crash on the A1 southbound last night (Wednesday), police have confirmed.

The incident at Harlaxton involved a Ford Transit and an Iveco Daily and saw one lane closed while emergency services responded.

It was reported at 4.20pm.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash on the A1 at Harlaxton. Photo: RSM Photography
Police said no injuries were reported.

However, there was heavy congestion in the area while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with information that might be helpful for the police investigation should call 101, quoting incident number 339 of July 24.

