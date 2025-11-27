A popular tree festival welcomed more visitors than ever on its opening night, organisers have said.

The St Wulfram’s Church Christmas Tree Festival opened last night (Wednesday, November 26) with a torchlight procession from Grantham Market Place and an official lights switch-on.

The event, which launched 10 years ago to the day, is the eighth festival to take place and has gone from strength-to-strength, reaching the church’s maximum capacity of 200 trees this year.

Evie Selby, 10, Sarah Banfield, Natasha Selby and Joseph Selby, five, enjoy the Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Father Stuart Cradduck said: “The variety of trees this year is excellent and the creativity is wonderful.

“Last night we had more people than we’ve ever had along our torch-lit procession – it’s just amazing.

“A lot of the trees this year speak about hope and community and they celebrate the hope that people have for Grantham’s future.”

Isabella, 4, and Kate Worth at the festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The festival runs until Sunday (November 30), with last entry at 3.30pm and doors closing at 4pm ahead of an Advent Carol Service with the Bishop of Grantham at 6.30pm.

The trees will be taken down on Monday ahead of the church’s festive season, which includes 16 carol services.

Festival entry costs £3 for adults but is free for children, adults in care, and those with skating tickets.

Father Stuart Cradduck at St Wulfram’s Church Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A general view of the festival with trees and visitors on opening night. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The church choir enjoys the skating rink during the Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jude Horseman meets Santa at the festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

This year’s skating rink is again a highlight of the evening, with sessions priced at £4 per person.

Skating will be available each day: from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am to 8pm on Saturday, and 12.30pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets are available on the church website.