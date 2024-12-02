Lincolnshire Police appeals for information following two burglaries in Fulbeck near Grantham
Items including jewellery and credit cards have been stolen from homes.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from homes in Fulbeck, near Grantham.
The first incident included a number of necklaces and two rings stolen from a property in Washdyke Lane on Saturday (November 30).
It was reported at 8pm, however officers believe the burglary took place between 3pm and 7.40pm on that day.
Thieves used a tool to loosen the bottom panel of the back door to enter the property.
The second incident occurred on Sunday (December 1) where a property in Lincoln Road, Fulbeck was targeted at about 8.15pm.
The thieves smashed a window to gain access and stole credit cards and a full and a half sovereign from a bedroom upstairs.
Anyone who lives in the area around the properties and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should email NSKCID@lincs.policce.uk and quote incident number 363 of November 30 and/or 342 of December 1.