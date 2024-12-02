Items including jewellery and credit cards have been stolen from homes.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from homes in Fulbeck, near Grantham.

The first incident included a number of necklaces and two rings stolen from a property in Washdyke Lane on Saturday (November 30).

Police are investigating two burglaries.

It was reported at 8pm, however officers believe the burglary took place between 3pm and 7.40pm on that day.

Thieves used a tool to loosen the bottom panel of the back door to enter the property.

The second incident occurred on Sunday (December 1) where a property in Lincoln Road, Fulbeck was targeted at about 8.15pm.

The thieves smashed a window to gain access and stole credit cards and a full and a half sovereign from a bedroom upstairs.

Anyone who lives in the area around the properties and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should email NSKCID@lincs.policce.uk and quote incident number 363 of November 30 and/or 342 of December 1.