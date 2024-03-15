Grantham firefighters called to dumper truck blaze fire in Barrowby Road
Fire crews were called on to put out a dumper truck blaze this afternoon (Friday, March 15).
Firefighters from Grantham attended an incident in Barrowby Road at about 3.17pm.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the flames caused ‘severe fire damage to 100% of the engine compartment of the truck’.
The fire was extinguished using one breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.
The incident was caused by an electrical fault.