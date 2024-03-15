Fire crews were called on to put out a dumper truck blaze this afternoon (Friday, March 15).

Firefighters from Grantham attended an incident in Barrowby Road at about 3.17pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the flames caused ‘severe fire damage to 100% of the engine compartment of the truck’.

One piece of breathing apparatus was used.

The fire was extinguished using one breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

The incident was caused by an electrical fault.