Grantham firefighters called to dumper truck blaze fire in Barrowby Road

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 17:47, 15 March 2024

Fire crews were called on to put out a dumper truck blaze this afternoon (Friday, March 15).

Firefighters from Grantham attended an incident in Barrowby Road at about 3.17pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the flames caused ‘severe fire damage to 100% of the engine compartment of the truck’.

One piece of breathing apparatus was used. Stock pic
The fire was extinguished using one breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

The incident was caused by an electrical fault.

