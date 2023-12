A car stuck under a railway bridge has been released by firefighters.

Grantham firefighters were called to the bridge on Allington Road, Sedgebrook, just before 7pm tonight (Sunday, December 10).

The car was reported to be stuck in water under the bridge.

Crews released the car Picture: iStock

A fire service social media post stated: “Crews used personnel power to safely move the car to the side of the road.”