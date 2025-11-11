Councillors have questioned whether plans to make council vehicles more environmentally-friendly in South Kesteven will offer value for money.

South Kesteven District Council has set itself a target of reducing its carbon emissions by 30% by 2030, based on its 2019 emission levels.

Coun Ben Green. Photo South Kesteven District Council

The district council is developing a green fleet strategy to make its council vehicles more environmentally-friendly, including adopting cleaner technologies and fuels and encouraging more efficient vehicle usage.

It currently has about 150 vehicles, which are used to deliver its housing, waste and street cleaning services.

But at an environment overview and scrutiny meeting on Monday, November 10, some councillors raised concerns that costs involved are excessive.

Coun Ben Green (Reform UK), who represents the Isaac Newton ward, said: “This report proposes a move to hydrogenated vegetable oil. I don’t feel this report captures all of the pitfalls and negatives associated with that.

“Firstly hydrogenation uses gas, obviously a fossil fuel. It competes with habitats and habitat loss. It has a negative effect on biodiversity.

“It also competes with the land which we would otherwise use to grow food so these biofuels artificially increase food prices."

Coun Green went on to say that he thought that the money could be better spent on something else.

He added: “I don’t think, with the associated cost of £150,000, that we want to pursue this particular path associated with this.

“I think we should scrap this and focus purely on what innovations the market can deliver.

“It’s certainly been proved that all vehicles have improved significantly because of the consumer demand for that.

“As that’s happened, costs have come down and you’ve had enhanced reliability and performance as well.”

Coun Max Sawyer. Photo South Kesteven District Council

Coun Max Sawyer (Independent), who represents the Stamford All Saints ward, said he would only support the council’s strategy if it saved money.

He said: “I may be a little controversial here. My personal opinion is that I don’t regard carbon reduction to be of any great importance.

“If, however, this action plan saves taxpayers money, I’ll be the first to support it. If it costs money then I’m not in favour. I just wanted to put that out there.

“I think we are being obsessed with carbon reduction to no great end. My belief, and I’ll be upfront about it, is that if the whole of the UK stopped producing carbon overnight, the world wouldn’t even notice.

“It does not mean I don’t have a great interest in the environment which I tend to regard as a separate matter. That, I believe, we can do a great deal to improve.”

Coun Tim Harrison. Photo South Kesteven District Council

Grantham St Wulframs councillor Tim Harrison (Independent) said that alternative fuels can often be more expensive than diesel.

He said: “The cost of the vegetable fuel oil, I don’t know if people know, is normally 10 to 20p a litre more than diesel oil.

“That needs to be weighed up. What worries me more is that extra £150,000, have we got a clear budget plan on that?

“What also worries me is with the rush to EVs (electric vehicles), we have tested the procurement and the operation feasibility.”

Coun Rhys Baker (Independent), cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) is a market innovation.

"Do we just keep waiting for the market to innovate and we hit something that we like or do we identify that we have legally binding targets on this council, not just by this council but the government?

“We have to identify that there is an increasing cost of doing business. Some of that is down to the law that we have to operate in.

"We’re not early adopters on HVO. We are looking to be one of a number of councils using the approach."

Coun Baker, of the Bourne Austerby ward, went on to say the district council’s vehicles are the “single largest” category for its carbon emissions.

He said that the emissions from the vehicles have remained “broadly static” but said they “haven’t come down” and the district council is working to address this.

He added: “A goal without a plan is a wish so this plan puts timescales, staffing and resources onto the skeleton to flesh out the strategy.

“It is designed to be ambitious and workable. It is presently carefully to be user-friendly and interrogated. We want this reviewed regularly with specific KPIs (Key Performance Indicators)

“This is a first step to a modern council fleet. It will take time to implement. We have procurement timescales already.

“For example with the RCVs (refuse collection vehicles), they have a seven year cycle.

"We are not getting rid of all of those and then replacing upwards of 41 of them in one go. This is about replacing them when they come to the end of life.

“It will future proof our services both in terms of costs and anticipated legislation, ratcheting government targets and embracing proven technologies. We are not here to be early adopters.”