Persistent rain failed to put a dampener on spirits at an annual vintage weekend supporting firefighters.

Despite facing wet weather across the weekend, organiser Mick Eldred praised the visitors and volunteers who turned out to support this year’s Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend in Great Gonerby.

“There wasn’t a lot of spectators, but the people who were here enjoyed themselves,” he said.

Sarah Trunkhorn with dog Bonnie, Jack Trunkhorn, Charlotte Hinch, Jim Fincham, Lauren Trunkhorn, Julian Hinch and Steve Trunkhorn with their Honda RC replica motorbike. Photo: David Lowndes

“You’ve got to make a good thing out of a bad thing.”

The event, which ran from Friday night through to Sunday (July 18 to 20), featured vintage fire engines, cars, tractors and lorries, along with a beer tent, live entertainment, refreshments and even an appearance by Walking with Alpacas Lincolnshire Rescue.

Mick offered his thanks to all who helped, including Mr and Mrs Critchlow, who provided the farm location, and MKM Building Supplies Grantham for their support.

Graham Jackson with his 4½in scale Burrell miniature traction engine. Photo: David Lowndes

The event is organised in memory of Mick’s wife Dawn, who died in St Barnabas Hospice on Christmas Day in 2021.

Tree surgeon and chainsaw sculptor Grev Bray at work. Photo: David Lowndes

Tractors on display at the event. Photo: David Lowndes

A vintage BBC Television Service lorry. Photo: David Lowndes

Philip England with fellow Model A1 RC Truckers enthusiasts. Photo: David Lowndes

A selection of vehicles on display at the event. Photo: David Lowndes

Michael Reynolds with his model fairground display. Photo: David Lowndes

Simon Taylor (right) with his 1949 Ferguson tractor and fellow vintage tractor enthusiasts. Photo: David Lowndes

Lesley Hedley and helper Jessica Taylor with alpacas from Walking with Alpacas Lincolnshire Rescue. Photo: David Lowndes

Members of the Battle Pipes pipe band. Photo: David Lowndes

Jenny Burton shelters from the rain with her dogs, Quill and Teddy. Photo: David Lowndes

Proceeds from the event will go to Lincolnshire Fire Aid, the charity Mick runs in Dawn’s name, with fundraising totals still being calculated as volunteers remained on-site packing down after the event.

The couple’s dedication to the cause has made the weekend a regular highlight on the summer calendar.