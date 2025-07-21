Rain fails to dampen spirits at Lincolnshire Fire Aid vintage weekend in Great Gonerby
Persistent rain failed to put a dampener on spirits at an annual vintage weekend supporting firefighters.
Despite facing wet weather across the weekend, organiser Mick Eldred praised the visitors and volunteers who turned out to support this year’s Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend in Great Gonerby.
“There wasn’t a lot of spectators, but the people who were here enjoyed themselves,” he said.
“You’ve got to make a good thing out of a bad thing.”
The event, which ran from Friday night through to Sunday (July 18 to 20), featured vintage fire engines, cars, tractors and lorries, along with a beer tent, live entertainment, refreshments and even an appearance by Walking with Alpacas Lincolnshire Rescue.
Mick offered his thanks to all who helped, including Mr and Mrs Critchlow, who provided the farm location, and MKM Building Supplies Grantham for their support.
The event is organised in memory of Mick’s wife Dawn, who died in St Barnabas Hospice on Christmas Day in 2021.
Proceeds from the event will go to Lincolnshire Fire Aid, the charity Mick runs in Dawn’s name, with fundraising totals still being calculated as volunteers remained on-site packing down after the event.
The couple’s dedication to the cause has made the weekend a regular highlight on the summer calendar.