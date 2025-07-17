Children of all abilities came together for a day of sport, celebration and cultural pride at the Tamil Community Sports 2025 event at the weekend.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Tamil Association, the festival in Ropsley, near Grantham, on Saturday (July 12) drew families from other areas including Yorkshire, Leicester, Nottingham and Milton Keynes.

Activities ranged from football and cricket to cultural performances, Tamil food stalls and games for all ages.

Smiles all round as children celebrate finishing their events. Photo: Supplied

Children with special needs joined in alongside their peers, with each child taking part in three events.

Many proudly received medals and certificates, while parents also had the chance to take part in friendly competitions at the end of the day.

A highlight of the event was the Olympic-style torch run, where children of all abilities carried the flame together.

Visitors from across the region take part in the community sports festival. Photo: Supplied

“It was heartwarming to witness children, alongside special needs children, running while holding the Olympic torch, demonstrating that they did not exhibit any differences,” said co-founder Ahilan Sivanadeyan.

Councillor Matthew Bailey (Con) attended as chief guest.

A proud moment as young runners lead the torch ceremony. Photo: Supplied

Children carry the Olympic-style torch together during the symbolic run. Photo: Supplied

Sports day activities brought joy to children and families throughout the day. Photo: Supplied

Families and community members enjoy the sunshine during the Tamil Community Sports Day in Ropsley. Photo: Supplied

Young participants proudly show off their medals after competing. Photo: Supplied

Medals and certificates were awarded to every child who took part. Photo: Supplied

Crowds gather to cheer on participants at this year's Tamil sports celebration. Photo: Supplied

The Olympic torch run highlights the spirit of inclusion and unity. Photo: Supplied

Councillor Matthew Bailey addresses the crowd as chief guest. Photo: Supplied

A fun-filled day of sport, food and culture brings communities together. Photo: Supplied

The event followed the success of previous years and once again proved a hit with visitors of all backgrounds.