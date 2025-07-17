Tamil sports day brings communities together near Grantham
Children of all abilities came together for a day of sport, celebration and cultural pride at the Tamil Community Sports 2025 event at the weekend.
Organised by the Lincolnshire Tamil Association, the festival in Ropsley, near Grantham, on Saturday (July 12) drew families from other areas including Yorkshire, Leicester, Nottingham and Milton Keynes.
Activities ranged from football and cricket to cultural performances, Tamil food stalls and games for all ages.
Children with special needs joined in alongside their peers, with each child taking part in three events.
Many proudly received medals and certificates, while parents also had the chance to take part in friendly competitions at the end of the day.
A highlight of the event was the Olympic-style torch run, where children of all abilities carried the flame together.
“It was heartwarming to witness children, alongside special needs children, running while holding the Olympic torch, demonstrating that they did not exhibit any differences,” said co-founder Ahilan Sivanadeyan.
Councillor Matthew Bailey (Con) attended as chief guest.
The event followed the success of previous years and once again proved a hit with visitors of all backgrounds.