A woman has been crowned Ms Global Icon International Curvy Queen after a three-year journey from the UK to Las Vegas, Orlando and Los Angeles.

Caitlin Nash-Robinson, 34, from Grantham, secured the title after competing against two other finalists in the curvy division of the international pageant, marking her most significant win to date.

“I am so happy and grateful to have won,” she said.

From Grantham to global glory: Caitlin claims her crown. Photo: Supplied

“This means so much; it has been a long time coming.”

“I have wanted this all my life. I still can’t get over it or even come to terms with the fact that it has finally happened.”

The former taxi driver previously represented the UK in Las Vegas in 2023 and Europe in Orlando in 2024, but narrowly missed out on the top spot both times.

Caitlin Nash-Robinson won the international beauty pageant on her third attempt. Photo: Supplied

Afterwards, Caitlin doubted continuing, but her father’s death before last year’s Miss Diamond UK finals spurred her on to carry on.

“He wanted me to carry on shining,” she said.

Representing her Welsh heritage in Los Angeles, Caitlin triumphed at the latest event, having previously won the Miss Diamond Curve UK title in 2022.

Pageant success for former taxi driver after three-year journey. Photo: Supplied

Caitlin has long advocated for women’s health and body positivity.

Diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome in 2020, she launched The Femme Space platform to raise awareness and support others.

She has fundraised for several health charities, including Verity UK, a research charity dedicated to supporting women with the condition, as well as breast cancer charity Coppafeel and The Samaritans.

Emotional tribute to late father fuels Caitlin’s winning moment. Photo: Supplied

She also donates regularly to Grantham Foodbank.

Now working as a telephonist for SOS Motorcycle Recovery, Caitlin hopes her story inspires other women to pursue their goals.

She previously told LincsOnline that competitions like Miss Diamond UK gave women of all shapes and sizes the chance to be themselves without judgement, and described the support network and community of contestants as one of the most empowering and life-enhancing experiences available.

“People shouldn’t be defined by perceptions or stereotypes, as this can be limiting in life,” she said.

“This is why I compete in pageantry – to show what I am capable of, in the hopes of inspiring and helping people realise that they are enough, just the way they are.”