Crowds of visitors and their four-legged companions gathered recently for a day of rural fun and family entertainment.

The annual Belvoir Hunt Kennels open day, held near Grantham on June 7 in the grounds near Belvoir Castle, attracted hundreds of attendees to enjoy a wide range of activities, from dog agility and family dog shows to craft stalls, tractor tours and a barbecue.

Visitors arrive to enjoy a day of activities at the Belvoir Kennels Open Day. Photo: George Parish

Rosettes were awarded in categories such as Cutest Puppy, Best Golden Oldie, Best Sausage Catcher and Best Dog Handler.

Visitors also had the chance to meet the Belvoir hounds and hear talks from rural speakers in the show ring.

Evening entertainment included live music from Just Ben and fish and chips by the lake.

Families and dog lovers gathered for a packed day of countryside entertainment. Photo: George Parish

Kate Kingston, of the Belvoir Hunt Supporters’ Club, said: “Despite the unpredictable British weather, we had an amazing day, with people coming from far and wide, young and old alike.”

She added: “Every year people tell me that the Open Day is a highlight of their summer and this year was no exception.”

The Belvoir Hunt is part of the British Hound Sports Association, which supports trail hunting — a legal activity where hounds follow a pre-laid scent trail rather than pursuing live animals.

The open day welcomed hundreds to the grounds of the Belvoir Hunt Kennels. Photo: George Parish

Much-loved pets of all shapes and sizes joined their owners for the open day. Photo: George Parish

Crowds enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and range of rural attractions. Photo: George Parish

Pet owners competed in light-hearted dog shows throughout the day. Photo: George Parish

Belvoir and Vocation from the East Lincs Basset Hounds proved popular with visitors. Photo: George Parish

Rosettes were awarded to family pets in a range of fun categories. Photo: George Parish

Dogs showed off their agility and obedience skills during demonstrations. Photo: George Parish

Kate praised the “dozens of volunteers and Hunt supporters” who help run the open day and a full programme of social events and rides throughout the year.