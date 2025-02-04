A cyclist has turned his frustration with overpriced cycling gear into a new business offering stylish yet affordable clothing for riders.

Darragh McBride, 29, from South Witham, has been cycling for over 20 years and is a member of the Witham Wheelers club.

His experience with major cycling brands left him unimpressed with the quality-to-price ratio, inspiring him to create a brand where cyclists can “style their attitude” without breaking the bank.

Darragh McBride with his new clothing at Wymondham Windmill. Photo: Submitted.

“I wanted to create cycling clothing with interesting designs that allow cyclists to ‘style their attitude’ without compromising on quality, while still being affordable,” said Darragh.

Cycling Punx is a family-run venture, with Darragh handling the designs and production, while girlfriend Leanne Tyers, 36, manages sales and social media - with their cat, Frank keeping an eye on proceedings.

The brand aims to be affordable, high-quality, and punk-inspired, with designs featuring bold, paint-splatter aesthetics influenced by both 1980s and futuristic styles.

“Leanne, my family, and I have always been into punk music, going to gigs regularly. Cycling and punk music are two key aspects of my life, so it made sense to bring them together,” said Darragh.

“It all comes together culturally in the way I envisioned the brand - as very punk, working-class, and affordable. For example, if I can bring down the cost by doing things myself, I feel that’s a very punk thing to do.”

Priced at around a fifth of top brands, Cycling Punx aims to be ‘five times better’.

Drawing on more than 20 years of cycling experience, Darragh has carefully designed products that balance affordability with top-tier performance.

Despite a strong start, Cycling Punx has faced challenges, particularly with Brexit increasing export costs to key markets like Spain and Italy.

However, Darragh’s background in law has helped him navigate logistics and business hurdles, allowing him to keep costs down.

Darragh is also taking only what he needs from the business to cover his expenses, saying it would be contradictory to run a punk-based brand while taking more than necessary.

He continues to work in law while using his income to finance Cycling Punx.

However, he says his new venture “doesn’t feel like a working day” because of his passion and creativity.

“You want to get everything perfect—how you creatively see it in your own mind. You just want everything to go as smoothly as possible.

“It’s been a huge learning curve, but it’s like a really good end goal for me. I just want to have a comfortable livelihood—not to be rich or anything. I just think, well, how great would it be if cycling was my job and I got to go and advertise at races, watch the races, etc.”

Launched online last month, the business quickly reached customers across the UK and Europe.

Independent cycling retailers have also expressed interest in stocking the brand’s products.

The current range features winter cycling gear, with summer designs set to launch soon. Cycling Punx aims to stand out through unique artwork, quality materials, and a commitment to affordability.

The goal is to keep overheads low so that cyclists at all levels can access high-quality gear.

Looking ahead, Darragh hopes Cycling Punx will do more than sell clothing.

His long-term vision includes sponsoring a youth cycling team, using his expertise to coach and support young riders.

He has already completed a first aid course and is training for a British Cycling coaching qualification.

He says cycling is the best way to get around anywhere, highlighting how it allows access to hidden treasures away from tourist traps—both at home and while on holiday in places such as France.

Darragh’s favourite cycling spots locally include Harlaxton, particularly near the cricket club, where Witham Wheelers host weekly time trials.

He says cycling here is slightly different and more inclusive for both newcomers and professionals than in his home country of Ireland, where clubs tend to be more race-focused and competitive.

The collection is available at cyclingpunx.com, with updates on Facebook and Instagram.