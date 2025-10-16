Thousands of kilometres have been pedalled in aid of good causes in and around the Vale of Belvoir.

Last Sunday, 450 intrepid cyclists descended on Leicestershire for Redmile Primary School’s annual Viking Challenge fundraiser.

The 2025 Viking Challenge. Photo supplied.

Now in its 31st year, the challenge sees intrepid cyclists take on 70km, 60km or 30km routes, with participants coming from as far afield as Norway and Spain.

The challenge is all to raise money for local good causes – including charities who help run the event, such as Reach Learning Disability and Bottesford Scouts.

Chief organiser Alexandra Wright said: “Riders tell us they love the atmosphere – donning Viking horns and pigtails is optional but encouraged – as well as the four famous snack stops dotted around the trail.

“They’re met with pork pies, soup and free Belvoir Farm drinks, plus hundreds of home-baked cakes at the end of the ride. After cycling all that way, they’ve definitely earned it!”

So far, the event has raised more than £500,000 for Redmile Primary School. Over the past 31 years, this has funded enriching educational trips, hands-on learning experiences and state-of-the-art equipment such as stage lights and climbing frames – and none of it would be possible without a dedicated committee of volunteer parents.

“The unwavering support of our riders, volunteers, sponsors and local people is truly inspiring – and directly benefits the pupils of our small village school,” says Redmile Primary’s deputy headteacher James Cope.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event possible — from those who planned and prepared for months in advance, to the marshals, cake bakers, and clear-up crews who supported us on the day. The Viking Challenge is a true reflection of what we can achieve in our Redmile community.”