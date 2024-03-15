A father is on a mission to walk one million steps in a month to raise money for his son’s football team.

After having an operation on a broken wrist, Adam Jennings, who lives in Colsterworth, thought about what he could do with his spare time while out of work for several months.

He decided that walking one million steps “had a nice ring to it” and in doing so, he aims to raise money for the Colsterworth Colts under sevens football team - which his son Jayden, six, plays for.

Adam Jennings and his son Jayden, 6.

“I do about 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day anyway, so I thought three times that would be easy,” said Adam, who is a self-employed bulldozer operator.

He added: “I then got into it and didn’t realise how much I am going to be out of the house.

“But, I am normally out of the house for 14 hours a day and to all of sudden not be, I needed something mentally to keep me busy.

Left to right: Jayden, Adam and Polly.

“My boy plays football and I wanted to try and raise money for new equipment and bonding days out for them.

“It means a lot I can use my time to help the kids in the area and help them to get this much needed equipment.”

The father-of-two has walked over 253,000 steps so far, and aims to walk around 33,000 steps a day.

He completes three walks every day. The first is when he drops off his son at Colsterworth Primary School and he then carries on for another two and a half hours.

He comes back home for an hour and sets off again early afternoon to get another two hours in before the school pick-up at 3.15pm.

Adam, 38, then spends the early evening with Jayden and his daughter Polly, three, before setting off for his final walk of the day.

“My feet are in agony and I have used up a can of deep heat in a week!”, said Adam.

Despite the village being small, Adam is still finding new routes – if it’s dry.

“When the ground is not wet I use Colsterworth nature trail and go off in every direction using public footpaths. I'm still finding it enjoyable finding new places and routes.

“When it's raining it's a different story, I'm basically circling the village to stay on hard ground.”

He’s determined to keep going, rain or shine, to raise as much as possible though.

“The more we can raise the better quality of equipment will be for the team,” said Adam. “And with the bonding days, we can get the kids together and have fun.”

Like many other parents at the club, Adam is a big supporter of the children having fun, no matter what their footballing ability is.

He added: “I am so happy my son has got into football, but I said if he doesn’t have fun he hasn’t got to do it.

“However, he loves that hour of training on a Saturday. No matter what the weather is, he will be out there.

“Also, when it comes to charity I like things close to home.

“I believe sports comes above a lot of things and we learn a lot of things from it like teamwork.

“If I can make the club in our village that little bit better, I will.”

To donate to Adam’s fundraiser, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/colsterworth-colts-under-7s.

