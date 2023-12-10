A dad is set to take on the London Marathon next year to raise money for a charity that has helped his 13-year-old daughter.

Greg Morris, from Grantham, will run the marathon on April 21, 2024, to raise money for the Epilepsy Society.

The charity has helped the Morris family with support and advice for Greg’s 13-year-old daughter Lucie, who has dealt with epilepsy since birth.

Lucie Morris, 13.

Lucie is described as a “happy” girl, who “always has a smile on her face”, but her condition “affects her quality of life”.

Greg added: “She has daily seizures which affects what she can do.

“I think people think you can just take some drugs and get on with it, but it really does affect every part of her life because if she has a seizure and doesn’t feel well, it stops her doing anything.

Greg Morris (left) with daughter Lucie (left).

“She sleeps for a long time after and we’re constantly having to carry around medication and all sorts of stuff with us in case she has a seizure.

“It really does affect us [the family] in anything.

Greg says that epilepsy affects all parts of Lucie's life.

“We can’t just go out for a typical day with the family. We have to take into account ‘what if this happens with Lucy?’, and it’s not fair on her if she doesn’t feel well after a seizure, she shouldn’t have to deal with the rest of the world around her.

“She has enough going on as it is.”

Greg has been raising money for various charities over the last 10 years, and has raised £8,000 to £9,000.

Running in the London Marathon has always been a personal goal for him, and it was “lucky” that this year he was offered a place by the Epilepsy Society for him to run in it and raise money for them.

He said: “We have been in contact with the society in relation to epilepsy support.

“They have pointed us in the right direction to try to get help and advice.

“They are a really good charity. They do a lot of stuff to raise a bit more awareness about epilepsy.

“The least I can do in terms of putting up with a bit of pain and early mornings for something that people suffer with that is relatively well-known, but not really understood for what people with it go through.”

Greg is raising money via his GoFundMe page.

The 2024 London Marathon first took place in 1981 and has become one of the world’s most popular marathons to compete in.

