An Alice in Wonderland themed show promises an unforgettable journey into a world of dance, creativity and talent.

Grantham School of Dancing will bring a spectacular celebration of movement to the Guildhall Theatre this July with its latest production, Welcome to Wonderland.

Performers of all ages will take to the stage on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, offering audiences an energetic showcase of dance styles and dazzling choreography.

A dazzling dance adventure awaits at Grantham’s Guildhall this July.

As Grantham’s longest-established dance school, the team has decades of experience and promises a vibrant show filled with high-energy routines designed to entertain and inspire.

The event will also feature guest performances from the Misfit Productions Dancers, adding even more flair to an already magical line-up.

Audiences can choose from three showtimes: Friday at 6.30pm, or Saturday at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The show welcomes most ages, although babes in arms and children under two will not be admitted.