Dance students have achieved 100% pass rate in their recent exams.

Sixty-five students from The Elite Academy of Dance, in Grantham, took their exams just before Christmas.

All of the students passed their exams, with 40 being awarded merits and 16 received distinctions.

Michelle von Boisman, owner of the dance academy, said: “We are exceptionally proud of all of our students and over the moon with the results.

“Their hard work and commitment has really paid off. We are looking forward to seeing all of our students back in January.”

The school also wanted to pay congratulations to its vocational students.

These included Aarti Panchal, Olivia Kufluk-Thackery and Martha Berry, who achieved their intermediate tap.

Aarti Panchal, Holly Gough and Isla Donohue achieved their intermediate ballet and Madeleine Nicholson achieved her advanced 1 ballet.

To find out more about the dance school go to www.elitedancegrantham.com.

The Elite Academy of Dance is based in Greyfriars and is run by Michelle von Boisman.